Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $27.00 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 291.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth about $351,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

