Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Raised to $35.00 at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

NYSE SAVE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,248,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 151,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

