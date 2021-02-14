Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.68. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

