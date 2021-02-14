Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.15.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $339.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.74 and a 200 day moving average of $282.95. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.