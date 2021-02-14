Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.21

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $81.21, with a volume of 13631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -49.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,629.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

