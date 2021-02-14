Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,320 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $52.70 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85.

About State Bank of India

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

