Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.36 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 121.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $44,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

