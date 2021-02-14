Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock valued at $337,010,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $273.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

