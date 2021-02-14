SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.31. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

