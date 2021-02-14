St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

