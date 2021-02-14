St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 158,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,809,000 after buying an additional 145,852 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $96.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

