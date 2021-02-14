St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 346 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

NYSE NOC opened at $297.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average of $313.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

