Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:SLNG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 19,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

