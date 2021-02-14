Stakenet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210,724.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $210,724.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00488585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00031726 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.09 or 0.02935042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,096,843 coins and its circulating supply is 113,096,422 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

