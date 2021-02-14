Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $10.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.