Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 14%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price shot up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.12. 3,540,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,249,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.