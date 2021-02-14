Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Down 2.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. 124,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 314,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 16.47, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$97.18 million and a PE ratio of -17.92.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for diamonds. It holds 100% interests in the Star-Orion South Diamond property that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in Alberta.

