State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $153.26.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

