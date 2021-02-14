State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

