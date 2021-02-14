State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.23% of STAG Industrial worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.