State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $330.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.84.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

