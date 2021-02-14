State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.