State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Generac by 79.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $330.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

