State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Republic Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

