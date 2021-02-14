State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 24,848 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

