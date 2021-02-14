State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 26,200 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,839 shares of company stock worth $26,402,092 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

