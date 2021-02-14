State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,997 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of Carlisle Companies worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $150.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $165.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,114. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

