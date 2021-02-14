State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,140 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after acquiring an additional 942,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after acquiring an additional 441,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.20 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

