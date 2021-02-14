Status Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $356.57 million and $101.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

