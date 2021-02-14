Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $96.55.

