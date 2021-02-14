Stifel Nicolaus Raises mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to $18.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.29% from the stock’s previous close.

MECVF stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.