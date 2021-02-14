Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 14th total of 19,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

