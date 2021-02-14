Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.