Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $172.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.37 million to $175.40 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $190.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $631.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.65 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $714.39 million, with estimates ranging from $714.07 million to $714.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $819.06 million, a PE ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

