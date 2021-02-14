Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 1,969 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.46 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,896 shares of company stock valued at $41,477,336. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

