Strs Ohio Invests $136,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after buying an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $69.80 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

