Strs Ohio Makes New $130,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

