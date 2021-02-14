Strs Ohio Makes New $80,000 Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

