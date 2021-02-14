Strs Ohio Sells 2,400 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

