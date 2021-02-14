Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,504,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $368,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $630,748,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.70. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

