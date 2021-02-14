Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $403.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $404.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

