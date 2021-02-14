Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

