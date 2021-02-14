Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.22 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.