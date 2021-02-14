Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.