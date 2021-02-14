Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 4,108 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $112.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

