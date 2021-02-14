Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 685 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $439.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

