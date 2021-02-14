Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $470.60 Million Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,255,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Invitae worth $470,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,963,709. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

