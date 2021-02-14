Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $620.42 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,698,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $620,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

