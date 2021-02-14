Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $746.95 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,617 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PepsiCo worth $746,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

