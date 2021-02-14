Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,634,193 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,158,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,634,193 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $812,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.